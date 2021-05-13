Dunedin Countdown supermarket reopens after stabbing

footage of the site blessing at Dunedin Countdown. Video / NZME

footage of the site blessing at Dunedin Countdown. Video / NZME

The Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin, where four people were stabbed earlier this week, has reopened.

Countdown Dunedin Central was "quite busy" as of 5pm, a witness said.

A reporter on the scene said she was told the store was having a "soft opening" tonight, and would officially reopen in the morning.

She said there appeared to be quite a few shoppers. A security guard is on duty at the store's door.

A shopper leaves Countdown Dunedin Central, which has reopened after a stabbing incident earlier in the week. Photo / ODT

The pharmacy is closed until Monday, except for the collection of repeats, a sign says.

The in-store bakery and butchery remain closed.

There is also a security guard inside the store and some staff were wearing uniform, while others were not.