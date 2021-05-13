Dunedin Countdown supermarket reopens after stabbing

The Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin, where four people were stabbed earlier this week, has reopened.
Countdown Dunedin Central was "quite busy" as of 5pm, a witness said.
A reporter on the scene said she was told the store was having a "soft opening" tonight, and would officially reopen in the morning.
She said there appeared to be quite a few shoppers. A security guard is on duty at the store's door.
The pharmacy is closed until Monday, except for the collection of repeats, a sign says.
The in-store bakery and butchery remain closed.
There is also a security guard inside the store and some staff were wearing uniform, while others were not.
