Dunedin supermarket stabbing: Countdown manager stabbed four times after confronting attacker

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after stabbing multiple people at Countdown Dunedin Central. Video / Craig Baxter / Darryl Baser / ODT

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after stabbing multiple people at Countdown Dunedin Central. Video / Craig Baxter / Darryl Baser / ODT

A supermarket manager who was stabbed four times after confronting a knife-wielding attacker has been described as a "good fella" who didn't hesitate to rush to help after hearing screaming.

The father-of-two is one of four people who were injured during Monday's stabbing at a Dunedin Countdown. All of them remain in hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

It has emerged the man who was allegedly involved spent a lot of time in and around the supermarket and was such a frequent visitor staff knew him by a nickname.

He was eventually restrained by a group of people, including two police officers and the store manager.

Rob Campbell, a long-term friend of the manager, said he was unsurprised to hear his mate had put himself in harm's way to protect others.

Police forensics staff are observed inside the Dunedin Central Countdown yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

After hearing what had happened he sent messages to his injured friend who responded from his hospital bed, explaining what had happened.

"[He] went in after he heard the screaming and then tried to take control of it and it's turned pear-shaped," Campbell said.

"He told me he got stabbed twice in the stomach and twice in the back."

When asked whether the man was the selfless type, he was unequivocal.

"For sure, especially if women were being attacked."

Campbell said the manager was a devoted father who had a great sense of humour and was "cricket mad".

He said it spoke volumes that when they messaged yesterday, the manager seemed more keen to find out what his friend had been up to than discuss his own plight.

An empty Countdown carpark yesterday morning after Monday's stabbing attack in Dunedin Central. Photo / ODT

"He'll be wanting to catch up for a beer soon," Campbell said.

The manager was one of two supermarket staff injured when the man, who was believed to be armed with several knives, lashed out just before 2.30pm.

The son of the other staff member said his mother had suffered wounds to her face and arms.

He spent all of Monday by her bedside and described the knife wounds as "pretty bad" but said doctors appeared confident the mother of four would recover from her injuries.

The man said he understood his mother had been blindsided during the incident but had been unable to confirm the exact sequence of events.

"She wasn't really talking much yesterday," he said.

He said he and his siblings were struggling to take it all in.

Witnesses have described seeing staff and members of the public trying to restrain the man, including some who were throwing objects at him and holding a chair on top of him.

Dr Richard Stephenson (left), Jane Andrews and Superintendent Paul Basham front to the media at the Dunedin Central Police Station yesterday. Photo / ODT

Police Southern District commander Superintendent Paul Basham said two police officers, one of whom was off-duty, were at the supermarket when the incident began and stepped in to help.

He said their actions helped de-escalate the situation and minimised further harm.

''Other staff were on scene very quickly and feedback indicates they provided a high standard of first aid that almost certainly saved the lives of some of the victims.

''This was an extremely fast-moving and confronting scene for our staff — they did an exceptional job when it mattered the most and I'm very proud of their efforts.''

But he did not want to single them out above others who also stepped in.

''They were part of a group of human beings that intervened to support other people that were being attacked.''

Ambulance staff wheel a victim to an ambulance outside the Countdown supermarket in Central Dunedin on Monday afternoon. Photo / NZME

It also emerged yesterday one of the victims was a Corrections officer.

Corrections Southern regional commissioner Ben Clark said their focus was on ensuring the staff member, their family and colleagues had all the support they needed during ''this stressful and difficult time''.

Police, who remained at the scene yesterday, are still trying to establish the motive for the attack, but believe it was random.

A 42-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

His lawyer confirmed during an appearance in the Dunedin District Court yesterday that no formal mental-health reports have been sought.

The man, who wore a white smock, was bare-footed and had a white plaster on his right forearm, will reappear in court next month.

Meanwhile, Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's General Manager Safety, said the company's priority yesterday was to provide support for the injured staff, their families and the wider team. She also acknowledged support from the wider community.

"While this has been most acutely felt by our Dunedin Central team and their community, the terrible events of (Monday) have been felt deeply right across our business. The warmth and kindness shown to our team across Aotearoa by our customers, our supply partners and other businesses has meant a lot."

The store will remain closed again today.