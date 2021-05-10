Dunedin supermarket stabbing: Man charged with four counts of attempted murder

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after stabbing multiple people at Countdown Dunedin Central. Video / Craig Baxter / Darryl Baser / ODT

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in relation to yesterday's horrific stabbing incident at a Dunedin supermarket.

Police confirmed the 42-year-old was released from hospital last night and taken to Dunedin Central Police Station.

The news comes as four people remain in Dunedin Hospital.

Three of the victims, who suffered critical injuries, are now in a serious but stable condition, police said this morning. A fourth person is now in a moderate condition.

The alleged attacker is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today, as police continue their inquiries at the supermarket this morning.

Police and emergency services rushed to Countdown Dunedin Central, on Cumberland St, after reports of multiple stabbings about 2.35pm yesterday.

The man involved was also injured and treated at the same hospital as the four victims.

Police arrest a man outside the Countdown store in central Dunedin after a stabbing incident yesterday afternoon. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The accused - who was seen being led away from the supermarket in handcuffs - was under police guard overnight.

Police said an "extensive" scene examination is to be carried out at the supermarket, which has now been locked down until further notice.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from inside the supermarket.

Part of the investigation will look into the motivation for the attack, police said yesterday.

"However, on the face of what we currently know, we believe this was a random attack," a statement said.

• Can you help? Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information - including video footage of the incident - to contact Police immediately via 105