The Kiwibank service at Mangonui Four Square will cease at the end of this month, with the bank having no plans for another outlet in Doubtless Bay

Kiwibank customers in Doubtless Bay face having to go to Kaitāia or Paihia for personal banking with the bank’s Mangonui service closing at the end of this month.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said the owner of the Mangōnui Four Square, which provides banking services on behalf of Kiwibank in Doubtless Bay, has decided they are no longer able to offer these banking services. The last day of operation will be March 28.

The owner of the Four Square said it was no longer viable to run the service and so he had decided to give up the agency.

And with the closure will come the end of Kiwibank services in Doubtless Bay.

“Kiwibank is not considering replacing this Local for Kiwibank agent, based on our customer figures for the area and the way we are seeing our customers choosing to transact. We have other physical services in the wider area,” the spokesperson said.

“Kiwibank is unique in that it is the only bank in New Zealand that partners with retailers across the country to provide our services in more locations. These partner agents are limited to over-the-counter transactions and simple account and card maintenance. Kiwibank works with local agents to provide coverage across Aotearoa, but if a retailer decides it is time to exit the relationship, we respect that.”

The nearest Kiwibank branches to Mangōnui are Kaitāia Kiwibank, on Commerce St, or the Paihia Local for Kiwibank on Williams Rd, Paihia for limited services.

One Doubtless Bay Kiwibank customer who spoke to the Northland Age about the closure said he was disappointed as he was trying to support the only New Zealand-owned bank.

“It’s pretty stink really. I’m trying to ‘buy local’ with my banking, but now I’m either going to have to go to Kaitāia or change banks and give my money to an overseas-owned bank. It’s such a shame.”

The man, who had been a Kiwibank customer “for years” did not do internet banking - nor did he want to - and preferred going to somewhere he could speak to a person to get his banking done.

“I think they’ve really shot themselves in the foot with this one. This is one previously loyal customer who’s likely to go elsewhere and I’m sure there will be others.”

The man said it was yet another example of big companies not providing an adequate service for small communities.

“We are so far away from anything up here and we need access to these vital services. You can’t get computer access in many places in the Far North, and mine drops in and out and is unreliable. And many of us older ones don’t want to do internet banking so we’re stuffed - we have to make the journey to Kaitāia or Paihia, or change banks. It’s just not good enough.”







