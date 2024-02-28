Mangōnui will be the place to be on Saturday as thousands flock to the annual Mangōnui Waterfront Festival.

Mangōnui, which had an estimated population of 670 as of June, is the place to be with an influx of about 5000 people expected for the annual festival, which runs from noon to 6pm.

The weather is expected to play its part in getting people into town, with MetService forecasting plenty of sun, partly cloudy, and with a high of 24C — perfect festival conditions.

Mangōnui Waterfront Festival is billed as a farewell to summer, the last chance to enjoy a long afternoon and evening before the end of daylight saving on April 7.

The town’s road frontage is closed to traffic during the event, with crowds of about 5000 expected, and previous festivals having been unqualified successes.

It’s also a celebration and showcase for everything good about the Far North, from wine and food to music and art, with stalls stretching from Flax Bush to the wharf.

They have offered everything from wine and food (including dishes from Thailand, South Africa, Mexico and New Zealand) to bromeliads and honey, condiments, massage, nail painting and garden art.

For the more active, there has been the chance to flex some muscles in tug of war and tennis — while on the water there has been paddleboarding and sailing.

The festival could get an even larger crowd this year because it is being heavily promoted by NZ Transport Agecy-Waka Kotahi as part of its Roadtrip North campaign to get people to visit the region; while State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns south of Whangārei is closed for up to 10 weeks (excluding five days during Easter).

Far North Link will be providing free bus shuttles from Taipā to the festival and return. The first bus leaves Taipā at noon and the last bus leaves Mangōnui Wharf at 6pm. Three buses will do round trips throughout the day.

For pick-up and drop-off points, go to Far North Link Kaitaia #freeshuttlebus #soberdriveroption

For more information on the festival go to www.doubtlessbay.co.nz/events/annual-mangonui-waterfront-festival/



