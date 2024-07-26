British Blue shorthair brothers Titan and Oliver's catio has plenty to keep them entertained and active.
Cat owners keen to keep their moggy mates safe and out of trouble with nature are sparking a new home renovation trend and a new word – Catio.
A noun blending the words cat and patio, a “Catio” is an enclosed outdoor area – a bit like a glammed-up bird aviary, but for cats. It can be anything from an impressive looking custom-built add-on costing tens of thousands of dollars or a more affordable do-it-yourself (DIY) project.
Leading the trend locally are Northland couple Leeann and Andy, who created a feline utopia for their British Blue shorthair cats, brothers Titan and Oliver, on the family’s lifestyle block near Whangārei.
The boys are living the dream in their spacious (21sq m) standalone enclosure.
The timber-framed structure, elevated 10mm above a concrete foundation for airflow and durability, boasts a double-door entry system to prevent escapes.
Inside, it’s a cat’s playground: DIY poles, ramps, a tunnel, a swing bridge, hammocks and snuggle spots ensure plenty of variety for the British shorthairs. Leeann crafted climbing poles out of PVC pipe and rope, and a swing bridge fashioned out of rope and garden edging. To top it all off, an automatic sifting kitty litter box keeps the enclosure clean and fresh.
Leeann admits her catio project was an extravagant one, but she was lucky to have a husband who could do the building work.
It’s provided a great life for Titan and Oliver, she said.
“Catios are a win-win for pets and wildlife. It’s a creative solution that follows SPCA guidance and allows us to give cats the best life while protecting native wildlife. It’s not an either-or situation. Keeping cats safe and happy at home is what is best for cats and best for wildlife.
“A recent independent survey showed New Zealanders were increasingly aware of the dire impact of cats – both feral and pet – on native wildlife.
“There’s growing support for more measures around responsible cat ownership, including microchipping and desexing. A majority of people surveyed in Northland support microchipping (64%), desexing (83%), and limiting the number of cats per household (68%), while 41% support keeping cats indoors on their own property. These measures will help limit the number of unwanted kittens and reduce the number of cats becoming stray, and in areas where cat control is undertaken, it helps identify owned cats.
“Keeping cats at home or on your property will be a huge behaviour shift for New Zealanders, as roaming cats are very common. But it was less than 30 years ago that dogs were allowed to roam, and now that would generally be considered irresponsible pet ownership,” Morgan said.
Whangārei District Council is one of eight local authorities in New Zealand to have introduced bylaws requiring cat owners to either microchip, register and/or desex their pets as part of a wider effort to stop cats roaming and causing havoc on the environment.
In many parts of Australia, state and local laws impose curfews on cats or require them to be contained at all times.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.