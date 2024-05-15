The endangered copper skink can be found in Maketū. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Minimising the impact of pesky pests and creating safe havens for native species is the aim of urban conservation group Space for Nature.

Space for Nature works alongside the Predator Free movement and, in Maketū, it supports the work of Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society.

Hannah Stewart of Envirohub will be at Maketū Market on Sunday letting people know about the initiative and how they can help.

She says the main thing is for people to be aware of the native wildlife that is in the area.

“I know in Maketū specifically we have quite a lot of copper skinks, which are a native lizard, but it’s just about getting everybody aware that we do have a lot of native biodiversity in our own backyard and what we can do to support it.”

There are also endangered Australasian bitterns in the area’s wetlands that are susceptible to predators such as hedgehogs and stoats.

“Probably the biggest problem we have, which is a bit touchy, is cats - so trying to get on top of the feral cat population is probably one of the biggest tasks we have.”

She says it would be helpful if people, especially those whose properties have boundaries with reserves or wetlands, kept their cats indoors at night.

Desexing can also help reduce predation.

“One suggestion is we could get some funding to pay for community desexing, actually getting a vet to come to Maketū and desex these pets for people because I think a lot of people don’t desex their pets because of cost.”

The endangered Australasian bittern is found in the wetlands around Maketū. Photo / Imogen Warren

Dogs should also be kept on a lead when walking around the wetlands.

“There are also things that are fun that kids can do like making a little area for insects to live or for little lizards.”

One of the main weapons against predators is trapping, and Predator BOP provides rat traps.

But other predators include possums, stoats and hedgehogs.

“We will be offering a bit more support as far as other traps go, not just rat traps.”

Advice on planting to attract native species, getting rid of certain plant pests such as moth plant and pampas grass and spraying or alternatives to spraying is also available.

Hannah says the initiative is wide-ranging. Different people and different properties will be able to do different things to help.

As well as information, people will be able to sign up at the market for a trap or for a free native plant suitable for their property, providing they live in the Maketū or Pukehina Beach area.