Far North pensioner’s wild cat plague may soon be gone

Mike Dinsdale
By
3 mins to read
Some of the estimated 50 wild cats that live under and around the Ahipara council pensioner flats that are driving one of the tenants mad, and creating what she says is a health risk

A Far North woman should get some relief from the 50-plus wild cats living under and around her council-owned pensioner flat, with the council promising to develop a plan to get rid of them humanely.

The woman, who did not want to be named, has been plagued by a clutter of wild cats and kittens for ,more than a year, with the animals now numbering more than 50.

They have ripped the underfloor insulation from her unit, defecated throughout her garden to the point she can no longer do any gardening, and the smell and defecation is a health risk, she said.

‘’There’s too many, it’s just so overwhelming and I really just want them gone,’’ she told the Northland Age earlier this month.

The woman had complained to the council and a local cat rescue group had managed to catch some of the cats before they got wary of the cages they used.

The Age asked the Far North District Council what it could do and Kevin Johnson, group manager – delivery and operations, said a plan will be developed to rid the property of the cats.

“We are taking these concerns seriously. Staff will be on site this week to assess the situation and develop a plan to reduce the number of wild cats and work with the tenants towards responsible cat ownership.

“‘We have also been seeking guidance and support from Northland Regional Council to identify the best way to humanely resolve the problem.”

The woman said the pensioner flats in Taheke Rd are a pleasant place to live, but the plague of cats was seriously affecting her health, happiness and wellbeing.

The problem has been going on for longer than the year complaints have been made about them, she said, but it has become increasingly bad in the past 12 months with “around 50 wild cats” now present.

The woman was delighted that the council was taking the matter seriously and was finally going to do something about the cats.

“Somebody came here today [Wednesday] to talk to me about it and they said they’d get a plan together to get rid of them,” she said.

“I’m just so happy about that, I’m very pleased. Thank you for getting this sorted out as I’d rang and rang and complained for a while with nothing being done.”

She said hopefully this is the end of the plague, but it was important that other people in the area did not feed wild cats.

“Yes, part of the problem is that some people are feeding the cats and they have settled around where they are being fed, so I’ve got some sympathy for the council, but I’ve just had enough. There’s cat poo and wee all around my property.

“They live under the house and have destroyed the underfloor insulation and I just want them gone.”


