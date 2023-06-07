An organiser of upcoming planting days in Mangōnui said they offered a fun opportunity “to come together and contribute for the benefit of the forest”.

As understanding of the role of native plants continues to grow, so too do community-led efforts to restore precious pockets of bush.

Those seeking new experiences amongst a friendly group can anticipate two planting days at Rangikapiti Pā Historic Reserve.

Organised by Friends of Rangikapiti Reserve Society, June 18 and July 9 will see the planting of 800 locally-grown natives.

Group chairwoman Sue Ricketts said the days sought to re-introduce diverse species of native trees and shrubs, and to encourage native birds back into the canopy by providing a year-long food supply.

“Ideally we want to get to a place where we can introduce another kiwi into the forest as a companion for lonely George,” said Ricketts.

The 30-hectare regenerating coastal forest surrounding Rangikapiti Pā was for many decades infested with noxious weeds.

“Animal pests such as possum, rats, mice and stoats also plagued the area, stripping native trees of leaves and eating native birds’ eggs and fledglings.”

The group was formed in 2006 to halt the forest’s decline.

Annual planting days began several years ago, with funding for plants provided by Trees That Count.

This year’s lot of natives of varying sizes - from kawakawa to kauri - was grown by the Shade House in Kerikeri and Ngataki Native Plants in Houhora.

“If you’d like to spend a couple of hours with others planting these beautiful plants, feel free to come along.”

Participants will be supplied light morning tea, and are asked to wear appropriate footwear and bring a spade and drink.

Planting on Sunday, June 18 is at Kohekohe Point and the top of Mill Bay Track. Meet at the end of Rangikapiti Rd at 1pm.

The work on Sunday, July 9 will be alongside Mill Bay Rd, so may not be suitable for children. Meet at the top of Mill Bay Track at 1pm, with parking on the road up to the pā.

Inquiries welcome to Sue via friendsofrangikapiti@gmail.com or 027 416 5816.












