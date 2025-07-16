The Northland Regional Council's sika deer eradication project culled 64 deer as part of the Russell project.

Watch on winter earthworks

As Northland moves through the wetter months from May to September, the Northland Regional Council is warning that effective planning and management of earthworks is critical to reducing environmental impact and ensuring successful outcomes. To safeguard water quality and prevent erosion, developers and contractors are urged to. among other things, minimise open earthworks, stabilise as much of a site as possible, align work with topography and identify necessary erosion and sediment control measures and consider additional options to lower discharge risks.

Sixty-four sika deer culled

Sixty-four deer have been culled as part of the Russell Forest sika deer eradication project. The Northland Regional Council says three deer remain in the forest. The project aims to eliminate sika deer from the forest because of the animals’ impact on native vegetation and potential role as vectors for bovine tuberculosis and kauri dieback disease. It is part of a larger vision to make Northland the first region in New Zealand to be free of wild deer. Any deer sightings around Te Tai Tokerau are to be directed to 0800 FIND DEER (0800 346 333).

