Far North Briefs: Sika deer culled, weed workshops

Northland Age
2 mins to read

The Northland Regional Council's sika deer eradication project culled 64 deer as part of the Russell project.

Watch on winter earthworks

As Northland moves through the wetter months from May to September, the Northland Regional Council is warning that effective planning and management of earthworks is critical to reducing environmental impact and ensuring successful outcomes. To safeguard water quality and prevent erosion, developers and contractors are urged

