NRCF principal instructor and project lead, Lee Tyson, said so far 38 men have been inducted on to the site and have been provided with the opportunity to gain employable trade skills and qualifications.

“The majority of these men have been working in one way or another on the construction of the first house that will be delivered soon, as well as a second that is also nearing completion.”

At present, 13 registered prisoner-builders are on-site involved in the painting of one house and the framing stage of two other houses,” says Lee.

The prisoners are trained by NRCF trade-qualified instructors in core construction trades, including building and painting, with gib-stopping to follow.

The training is paving the way to acquiring recognised Level 3 and 4 industry training organisation trade certificates and can be transferred to an apprenticeship, enabling men to continue their studies on release from prison.

“The building skills and experience, along with their related vocational certificates, will open up employment opportunities for the men in the community,” Tyson said.

“The construction project also aids the men’s reintegration journey, as they acquire soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, discipline and self-confidence. Plus, there is a sense of giving back to the community.”

Men participating in the building programme are selected through a prison advisory panel process, which Tyson said was designed to mimic a real job application process.

Robust measures are also in place to ensure the safety of both the men and the community.

“We have worked carefully to create both an industry area and a safe work environment resembling life and mahi outside the wire.”

One of the men in the programme said he had building experience before going into the Corrections system and was happy to continue in something he enjoyed.

“What I really like here, you can make mistakes, because it’s a learning programme. Like it’s more laid-back, they are not pressuring you.”

He said because of his prior building experience, he was able to impart some knowledge to other participants who were completely new to the industry.

“Some guys have been here for like 10 or 20 years and have no idea how to use a power tool, so I am able to help them with that and help give them confidence. I also get to refresh my skills, which is great.”

Another member of the programme said he has been involved in it for three months and was enjoying it, and it was fulfilling to see the results of their work at the end.

General manager for housing delivery at Kāinga Ora, Caroline McDowall, said they joined the initiative on a shared commitment to addressing New Zealand’s housing supply while providing prisoners with valuable skills and employment pathways.

“These homes will be used to provide stable social housing for individuals and families in need, with allocation based on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing register. They are intended to be used as social housing and will become part of the permanent housing stock of Kāinga Ora.”

She said while the day-to-day site operations are led by Corrections, Kāinga Ora is closely involved in oversight and planning.

“Once completed, the homes are purchased by Kāinga Ora and transported to appropriate sites within our housing portfolio. We then work with the Ministry of Social Development to match the homes to eligible individuals or families, ensuring those in greatest need are prioritised and supported during their transition into housing.”

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation business strategy manager, John Cole, said he was impressed by some of the things the inmates were learning and the skills would give them a leg-up on the outside.

“One of the great things that happens here is that they’re able to learn how to put a wall frame, even a roof truss together from the word go. One of the things that we battle with on the outside is that the apprentices don’t get this kind of exposure, so it’s really great to see that they’re learning to put a wall up from scratch versus everybody else.”