Dog on walk finds unconscious missing man in Dunedin

Gemma Mitchell gives her dog Bailey a well-deserved pat after he led her to an unconscious man who had been missing for a week. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Gemma Mitchell gives her dog Bailey a well-deserved pat after he led her to an unconscious man who had been missing for a week. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin woman on a walk with her dog could not believe what she found when her curious pooch dragged her to an unconscious man who had been missing for a week.

Michael Pritchard sen, 65, went missing on December 7.

Gemma Mitchell said her dog Bailey found the man yesterday while they were out on a walk at the Northern Cemetery before work.

The dog started pulling eagerly towards some bushes.

She had seen posters and heard the news about the missing man so decided to follow Bailey's trail just in case.

The dog led her around a tombstone and through some bushes before finding Pritchard lying on a bank.

She paused for a moment, unsure what to do, then called out to him.

"I couldn't believe it," she said.

He did not respond, so she approached to check on him.

Emergency services personnel carry Michael Pritchard sen to a waiting ambulance in the Northern Cemetery in Dunedin early yesterday. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

After confirming he was still breathing she called for an ambulance.

Emergency services arrived "very quickly", she said.

It was a cliche that dog walkers found missing people but she was thankful Pritchard was alive and safe, she said.

Bailey would be getting "an extra nice long walk" and some special treats, she said.

A police spokesman said Pritchard was "well" and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Police Otago coastal SAR co-ordinator Sergeant Nathan White said it was great to get a positive result from the search.

About 35 people from search and rescue organisations and about 20 volunteers spent all day searching on Friday and Saturday after Pritchard's car was found in Lovelock Ave, he said.

A river search using a surf life saving emergency callout team and the water rescue squad was also conducted.

Pritchard's family asked for privacy regarding the incident.