‘No regrets’ for Rotorua Retiree

Lesley Evanson.

A 600m move brought Lesley new friends, fun and peace of mind.

Despite moving just “around the corner” from her family home, Lesley Evanson reckons it is one of the biggest – and best – steps she’s taken in her life.

After selling her family home, the 73-year-old shifted three months ago into a brand-new unit in the recently completed 87-unit Karaka Pines Regency Park Estate in Rotorua.

“I haven’t gone far,” she says. “My home was literally 600m from the village and I’ve lived in the area for 40 years. I’ve no regrets. Everyone here is so friendly and it has a nice vibe. I don’t even think about my old house now.”

Regency Park Estate is owned and operated by Tauranga-based Karaka Pines Villages and is one of eight retirement villages the company runs throughout New Zealand.

With 59 units occupied when Karaka Pines purchased the complex in 2019, a further 28 have since been constructed, with the final one completed in February this year.

One of the advantages for people moving into Karaka Pines Villages like Regency Park Estate is that they get to retain capital gains, unlike the situation at most other retirement communities in New Zealand, where it is kept by village operators.

Karaka Pines CEO Adam Yates says this financial model is a fair one for residents and can make the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars in their pockets.

The last unit to be constructed at Regency Park Estate was the one snapped up by Evanson, and already she says it feels like home.

“It’s got two bedrooms, a joint bathroom (between the bedrooms), a visitor toilet and a huge kitchen, living area and patio. I love it,” she says.

“I had watched the village being built and a few years ago I took an aunt to have a look at it. Then I had some of my friends move in here which started me thinking ‘oh, maybe it’s time for me too’.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had other residents knock on my door and introduce themselves, it’s been really nice. The staff and managers are lovely and keep us informed about what’s going on.”

While Evanson enjoys plenty outside the village – including aqua jogging, knitting, crochet and quilting – she’s kept just as busy within Regency Park Estate.

“There is always something to do,” she says. “A lot of activities are organised for us. We had a Mother’s Day night and I believe they are arranging something for the King’s Birthday weekend in June.”

Evanson, who lives alone, was just six when she emigrated to New Zealand from England with her parents. Before settling in Rotorua, she lived in many areas of the country including Northland, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Auckland.

She retired four years ago from her job in the information systems department at Rotorua Hospital, a position she held for 33 years.

Another plus for Evanson is that she still sees her five grandchildren regularly. Ranging in age from 3 to 23, they all live nearby apart from her 23-year-old granddaughter who is away studying in Hamilton.

“One of my granddaughters goes to high school not far from Regency Park Estate and she often pops in to see me on her way home.”

Yates describes Regency Park Estate as a boutique lifestyle retirement village set in “beautiful” landscaped grounds. It is close to the Redwoods Forest Park and is a short drive from the Green and Blue lakes, Lake Tarawera and Lake Rotorua.

“Everything people need to live a satisfying and easy-going retirement is close at hand as well,” he says. “The Te Ngae shopping centre is just across the road and a bus stop is right outside the village.”

Yates says construction on the first home in the new development started in July 2021 (progress had earlier been held up amid the Covid-19 pandemic) with the first resident moving in in December 2021.

“In the time we have owned Regency Park Estate we have renovated the resident community centre, introduced a weekly fee that’s fixed for 15 years, and had the pleasure of watching residents thrive.”

He says homes come up for sale in the village from time to time. Before being put on the market, they are refurbished to near new condition with modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Apart from Regency Park Estate, Karaka Pines operate Roseland Park in Hamilton, Kempton Park in Tauranga, Karaka Lifestyle Estate in Auckland, Karaka Pines Rototuna in Hamilton, Woodcroft Estate in Christchurch, Karaka Pines Waihī Beach and Karaka Pines Pāpāmoa.

