Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police find military-style shotgun in guitar case during Auckland traffic stop

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police found a high-powered shotgun while searching a vehicle after they smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop. Photo / NZ Herald

Police found a high-powered shotgun while searching a vehicle after they smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop. Photo / NZ Herald

  • Police found an unloaded military-style shotgun in a guitar case during a traffic stop in Auckland.
  • Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said officers also discovered shotgun shells, cannabis, and paraphernalia.
  • A 34-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court charged with possessing a firearm and cannabis.

An unloaded military-style pump action shotgun was found in a guitar case after police smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, a police boss says.

Police officers were patrolling near Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington when they stopped a vehicle about 3.20am, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.

“The officers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand