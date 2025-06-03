Police found a high-powered shotgun while searching a vehicle after they smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop. Photo / NZ Herald

An unloaded military-style pump action shotgun was found in a guitar case after police smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, a police boss says.

Police officers were patrolling near Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington when they stopped a vehicle about 3.20am, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.

“The officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.”

A search of the vehicle turned up more than a stash of cannabis.