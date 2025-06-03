- Police found an unloaded military-style shotgun in a guitar case during a traffic stop in Auckland.
- Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said officers also discovered shotgun shells, cannabis, and paraphernalia.
- A 34-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court charged with possessing a firearm and cannabis.
An unloaded military-style pump action shotgun was found in a guitar case after police smelt cannabis during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, a police boss says.
Police officers were patrolling near Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington when they stopped a vehicle about 3.20am, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.
“The officers