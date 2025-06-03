A 19-year-old has been charged with intentional damage after tearing up Kumeū Rugby Club fields.
His newly purchased vehicle was impounded, and he will appear in Waitākere District Court.
Police thanked the community for information leading to the apprehension, emphasising consequences for such behaviour.
A teenager has been charged after he allegedly ripped up a rugby field in North West Auckland while taking his new car for a late-night joyride.
Kumeū Rugby Club president Glenn Wheeler told the Herald he was “devastated” after receiving a message just after 7am on Saturday from alocal who was walking their dogs and spotted the significant damage.
Wheeler raced down to the fields and said it was “pretty heartbreaking” to see what he called the hub of the community in such a bad state.
Kumeū police said they got onto the case after locals discovered the club fields had been torn up early on Saturday morning.