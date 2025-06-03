Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kumeū Rugby Club fields torn up by 19-year-old’s joy ride in new car

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kumeū Police got onto the case after locals awoke to the Kumeū Rugby Club fields torn up early on Saturday morning. Video / Jess McBride
  • A 19-year-old has been charged with intentional damage after tearing up Kumeū Rugby Club fields.
  • His newly purchased vehicle was impounded, and he will appear in Waitākere District Court.
  • Police thanked the community for information leading to the apprehension, emphasising consequences for such behaviour.

A teenager has been charged after he allegedly ripped up a rugby field in North West Auckland while taking his new car for a late-night joyride.

Kumeū Rugby Club president Glenn Wheeler told the Herald he was “devastated” after receiving a message just after 7am on Saturday from a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand