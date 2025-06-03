Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wellington Police are sounding the alarm after an increase in “card-skimming incidents” has resulted in thousands of dollars being stolen in the capital.

Wellington district operations manager, acting inspector Tim McIntosh said in the past week police have received 12 reports of skimming scams.

The scam involves a device with a camera being fixed to an ATM or payment terminal, which captures a user’s card data and PIN.

Wellingtonians have lost thousands of dollars in card-skimming scams over the past week. Photo / NZME

The card details are then used to create “fake payment cards and make unauthorised purchases or withdraw funds to steal from victim’s accounts”, police said.