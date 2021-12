Police at the Dunedin Botanical Garden car park beside Opoho Park where a missing man's car was located. Photo / ODT

A Dunedin man who has been missing for a week has been found alive near the Northern Cemetery this morning.

A police spokesman said Michael Pritchard sen, 65, was found this morning.

Pritchard was "well" and was being checked over at the hospital, he said.

Pritchard's vehicle was located parked in Lovelock Ave, North Dunedin on Friday.