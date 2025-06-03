Glauser found Schofield: “I could see the top of his skull was showing above the water, his body was completely submerged and his arms were out to the side, like a dead weight.
“There was no movement, no kicking, no swimming, nothing, just floating. I thought, ‘Oh, this is a retrieval, not a survival story’.”
Glauser grabbed Schofield by the collar of his jacket and pulled his head above the water.
“You could see that, yes, his mouth and eyes were open. He was breathing but in a complete zombie state. The eyes were fixed, not blinking, not moving.”
Glauser’s kite was still pulling at him, helping him to remain above water himself and to keep Schofield up.
He tried pulling Schofield to shore, and as he did, Schofield started to move and splutter, making the effort harder.
“I just said to him, ‘Stay calm, we’re close to the shore, we’re nearly there’, and then eventually we got there ... he’d started blinking ... and then there were times he was sort of coughing and splashing.
“And that’s the first point he made the first statement, which was, ‘What a nightmare’.”
Glauser, a self-described introvert, said the attention on him and his heroics was overwhelming.
“Yes, I did save his life, for sure, because within seconds I would have imagined that he would have been gone. To say I’m a hero is overstating it, though.