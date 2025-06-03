Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōtaki Beach near-drowning: Humble hero recounts saving pensioner

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Morning News Update: June 3 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A kitesurfer who saved a pensioner from drowning has given a second-by-second account of the rescue, and the humble hero says it was all just luck he was there at the right time.

John Schofield, 74, had plans to visit his sister for coffee after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand