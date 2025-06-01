Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōtaki Beach near-drowning: Pensioner knocked out by freak waves saved by woman and kite surfer

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

John Schofield, 74, is lucky to be alive after he was knocked out by freak waves and left face-down in the water at Ōtaki Beach yesterday. Photo / Schofield family

John Schofield, 74, is lucky to be alive after he was knocked out by freak waves and left face-down in the water at Ōtaki Beach yesterday. Photo / Schofield family

  • John Schofield, 74, was rescued after being knocked out by freak waves while fishing at Ōtaki Beach.
  • A nearby woman and a kite surfer saved Schofield after finding him face-down in the water.
  • Schofield was flown to hospital in a serious condition and is now recovering at home.

A pensioner is lucky to be alive after two bystanders rushed to his aid when multiple freak waves knocked him out while he was fishing and left him face-down in the water.

John Schofield, 74, had plans to visit his sister for coffee after a spot of fishing at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand