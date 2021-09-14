Death of Christchurch mum not suspicious - but police investigation ongoing

Flowers have been left at the house where Heather Foote sustained fatal injuries. Photo / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police have determined that the death of a mother-of-four found at her Christchurch home with severe injuries was not suspicious.

But it remains "unexplained" and it is expected to be referred to the Coroner.

Heather Foote, 56, died on July 28 - two days after she was found with critical injuries at her Port Hills Rd home in the Heathcote Valley area.

A post-mortem examination was carried and the investigation into her death has been ongoing.

But today Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson confirmed the death was not suspicious.

"The Operation Port inquiry is continuing given the unexplained circumstances of Ms Foote's death," Johnson told the Herald.

"However at present there is no indication that her death is suspicious, and it is likely the matter will be referred to the Coroner in due course."

The mother-of-four was farewelled at a private service.

"Family and close friends would like to thank the community of Heathcote in particular, as well as the wider public for their humbling support, kindness and love freely shown towards Heather and her family," a public notice published after her funeral stated.

"Those that spent the last hours by Heather's side would like to thank the amazing medical teams at the hospital for their care of Heather and the compassion shown, both of which far exceeded their collective job descriptions.

"The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the police for their support and guidance for and to the family and close friends.

"A service has been held for Heather after which she popped in to see mum."

Foote's family said in lieu of messages or flowers, donations could be made to the Maia Health Foundation - a healthcare charity in Christchurch.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support her family.

"This page has been set up in response to requests from members of the community to enable people to offer their support for Heather's family at this tough time," it said.

"Heather's sudden passing has been a devastating loss to her children, three of whom lived with her full time.

"There are many unexpected financial costs that are adding additional burden at the moment. Any support that can be offered at this time will be greatly appreciated.

"Funds are no longer needed for funeral costs but are still needed for day to day running of household while getting back on their feet."