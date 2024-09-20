Increasing level of violence at illegal street racing events

Penno said there was an element at the event that was “evil”.
“It just had a criminal undertone. They want to cause as much trouble as they can and they do not care about the consequences.”
The ramming incident, which resulted in charges against an 18-year-old Ōtorohanga man, was caught on camera, with Penno saying social media fuelled the behaviour by glorifying it.
It had also helped street racers become more organised so that large-scale events like the one at Horotiu were now popping up in different locations across the country.
Illegal street racers - previously dubbed boy racers - had become more sophisticated in recent years, Penno said.
“We had an incident about two or three weeks ago where they towed their car to a location in rural Waikato - they had trolley jacks, they had a compressor, they had tyres, and they jacked the car up, they did their massive burnouts and put it back on the trailer and went home.
“It was luckily caught on camera so we took that car.”
Penno said there was now a very high level of premeditation compared to illegal racers of decades past.
“The hardcore group are disguising their vehicles. They’re removing all identification from them.”
In order to stay one step ahead, police devoted a lot of resources to combating illegal racing.
That included an operation every weekend, changing tactics from using vehicle testing inspectors to write cars off the road, to bailiffs checking for driver fines.
There were also two staff members solely dedicated to getting warrants to impound cars, a significant road presence, and forensic work to link offending to a vehicle - often turbo-charged Japanese imports and, more recently, Ford Falcons.
Hamilton’s deputy mayor Angela O’Leary, who heads up the city council’s infrastructure and transport committee, said the council introduced a bylaw in 2015 banning light vehicles from certain streets at night.
The streets were agreed in consultation with fed-up residents and the bylaw was working to discourage illegal street racing at those spots, she said.
“It’s a really big problem and it’s really awful for residents who are plagued with screaming car tyres in the middle of the night and dangerous behaviour.”