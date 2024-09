Israel claims to have killed a military leader in an air-strike in Beirut killing innocent civilians. The High Court has ruled that Darleen Tana was not under pressure to resign.

Eight fire trucks have rushed to put out a blaze on one of Auckland’s best known city streets this morning.

Emergency teams were called to the fire in a building on Karangahape Rd about 8.50am.

“It was a commercial building that had a fire on the first floor and the fire is now out,” a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

“We’ve just got fans in there to get the smoke out.”

Emergency teams have closed off K Rd, between Pitt and Upper Queen Sts, while the response is ongoing, police said.