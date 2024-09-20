Department of Conservation Search and Rescue & The Helicopter Line undertaking search and rescue operations, looking toward the South face of Mt Hicks. Photo / Department of Conservation

Department of Conservation Search and Rescue & The Helicopter Line undertaking search and rescue operations, looking toward the South face of Mt Hicks. Photo / Department of Conservation

By Bill Hickman of RNZ

Two injured climbers stranded nearly 2500 metres up Aoraki/Mount Cook have been airlifted to safety, the Department of Conservation says.

Helicopter crews were able to reach the men just before 8.30am on Saturday after they spent two days hunkered down in Empress hut - beneath the west face of the mountain.

Aoraki Search and Rescue supervisor George Loomes said the men were in good spirits and had been well prepared for a long stay in the mountains.

Loomes praised the efforts of the pilots and crews for the Helicopter Line who managed to reach the men through a short window of good weather in extremely challenging terrain.