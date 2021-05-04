Unexplained death: Man found at Christchurch social housing unit identified

Dale Curnard. Photo / Facebook

The investigation into the death of a man at a block of Christchurch flats is ongoing and police say it remains 'unexplained'.

Dale Crosby Curnard died yesterday at his flat on Barnett Ave in Sydenham.

Emergency services were called the property just before 3pm yesterday.

Six police cars, a fire truck and two ambulances were seen at the block of housing units owned by Otautahi Community Housing Trust.

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

St John referred all media enquiries to police.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police are currently attending a Barnett Ave address following a report of a sudden death.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are underway."

It comes less than a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham.

A homicide probe was launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

Police in Christchurch have responded to the incident at Barnett Ave. Photo / George Heard