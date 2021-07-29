Christchurch mum of four dead - police probing final hours, appeal to public for information

A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at this property with serious injuries. Photo / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The woman who died after suffering severe injuries at a Christchurch property was mother-of-four Heather Foote.

Foote, 56, was found with critical injuries at her Port Hills Rd home in the Heathcote Valley area on Monday.

Yesterday police confirmed Foote had died.

A post-mortem examination was carried out but the investigation into her death is ongoing.

"Police inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing."

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said Foote's death was being treated as unexplained and a scene examination is continuing at a Heathcote Valley residential property.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on non-emergency phone number105 and quote file number 210727/3117.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the community were rallying around Foote's family and there had been many offers to help with food and support.

A Givealittle page was expected to be set up today to help Foote's four children financially.

"A lovely strong lady," one friend said in tribute of Foote.

Another who had spoken to Foote shortly before her death said she was in "total shock" over the death.

"I'm so sorry for their loss... and so saddened by this," she said.