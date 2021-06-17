Person killed after being struck by car at Christchurch shopping centre

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal incident at a Christchurch shopping centre. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal incident at a Christchurch shopping centre. Photo / George Heard

A person has been killed after being hit and trapped under a car at a Christchurch shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the Bush Inn Centre in Riccarton just before 3pm.

A witness said a person was trapped under a car, but was freed and then covered with a blanket.

Fire, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

A St John spokesman referred all inquiries to police.

Police confirmd the death.

"The person died at the scene," said a spokesperson.

"Cordons are in place."

- More soon.