Person killed after being struck by car at Christchurch shopping centre

A person has been killed after being hit and trapped under a car at a Christchurch shopping centre.
Emergency services were called to the Bush Inn Centre in Riccarton just before 3pm.
A witness said a person was trapped under a car, but was freed and then covered with a blanket.
Fire, police and ambulance are all at the scene.
A St John spokesman referred all inquiries to police.
Police confirmd the death.
"The person died at the scene," said a spokesperson.
"Cordons are in place."
- More soon.