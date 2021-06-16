Tekapo's dark sky hot pools and New Zealand's best travel deals

Stay at Tekapo Springs for a warming winter stargazing break. Photo / Supplied

Dark skies, hot pools: Tekapo

Stargaze at Lake Tekapo with a two-night accommodation and hot pools experience, discounted by $50 to $399pp, twin-share. Combining Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve with Tekapo Springs' hot pools, this is the only guided experience of its kind in New Zealand. You'll stay at Peppers Bluewater in a Deluxe Lakeview Room. Travel by October 31.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/tekapo

Luxmore in Luxury

Bookings open today for the country's Great Walks. A Kepler Track Premium Package is $1065pp and includes two nights in DoC huts, quality gear and hiking food. Use WALKFREE promotional code for a group of four to walk for the price of three.

Contact: EasyHike, phone 0800 327 944, email info@easyhike.co.nz or book online at easyhike.co.nz/hiking-services/

Best of Paihia travel package

Stay3nights in the Sea Spray Suites in gorgeous Paihia and adventure out on a Hole in the Rock Dolphin Cruise, packaged from $355pp via Travel Associates. On sale until June 29, 2021. Travel August 1-30, 2021. Flexible free changes & cancellations up to 7 days prior to travel. Flights not included. Subject to availability and change without notice.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz

Cook Islands for adults only

Air New Zealand return flights to Rarotonga and five nights at Sunset Resort in a Garden Studio are priced from $1379pp, departing from Auckland and from $1545pp for Wellington and Christchurch departures. Children under the age of 12 not permitted at this resort. Book by June 21 and travel in the New Year, between January 13 and March 30.



. Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com