Geothermal escapes and private islands in New Zealand's best winter travel deals

Soaking at the Hell's Gate thermal mud pools, near Rotorua. Photo /Stephen Parker

Diabolical delights at Hell's Gate spas

As the temperature plunges, imagine sinking yourself into a mineral mud-bath. It's pure therapy. The Twilight Spa Experience at Rotorua's Hell's Gate is discounted by 10 per cent from June 11 until August 2. The geothermal reserve treat is available from 5pm-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays. You'll pay $71.10pp when using the promo code WINTER10.

Contact: Hellsgate, (07) 345 3151, info@hellsgate.co.nz or book at hellsgate.co.nz

Snow time like now

Take the family for two full days of skiing and three nights' accommodation in Queenstown; lift passes, lessons and rental of skis or snowboard equipment are included in the package price. Suitable for all abilities, the price starts at $598pp, for family share accommodation. Two-bedroom apartment accommodation is also available from $799pp, familyshare.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/skifam

Marlborough Sound's Cove Resort

Head into the picturesque Marlborough Sounds by ferry, and mountain bike through stunning forest. Priced from $685 for two, there is queen or twin-share accommodation over this two-night trip, at Punga Cove Resort and Portage Resort. Travel by September 31. Departing Picton.

Contact: Beachcomber Cruises, (03) 573 6175, office@mailboat.co.nz or check out mailboatnz.rezdy.com/331849/3-day-queen-charlotte-trackmountain-bike-special

Private island experience at Pepin

The imposing landscape of Pepin Island, just north of Nelson, is home to three private and peaceful solarpowered huts—perfect for a romantic getaway or an adventure with friends or family. A night in one of the huts starts at $190. There is a variety of extra services available, such as stocking your hut with groceries in time for your arrival and 4WD transport. A full tour on the island's working sheep farm is priced from $150 to $220 for one to five people.

Contact: book a stay on Pepin Island at pepinislandfarm.co.nz/#Bookings

Hobart: Aussie island state escape

Tasmania's capital city, Hobart, boasts a rich culture ranging from its Museum of Old and New Art, Mona, to the Salamanca Street Market. This small but interesting island state is also home to abundant wildlife and birdlife. Return Air New Zealand fares and three nights at the four-star Quest Waterfront are priced from $875pp, double share for travel booked by June 7. Travel from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, via Auckland between August5to 29.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com