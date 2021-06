Police have responded to reports of a sudden death in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Police have responded to reports of a sudden death in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to reports of a sudden death in Christchurch.

Officers rushed to a flat at Macgibbon Place in the suburb of Spreydon just after 4pm today after reports of a sudden death.

Several police cars are at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the death is being treated as "unexplained at this stage".

A spokesman for St John referred all enquiries to police.