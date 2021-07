A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was found at this property with serious injuries. Photo / George Heard

A woman who was found at a Christchurch property with critical injuries has died.

The woman was rushed to hospital just before 1pm on Tuesday after emergency services were called to the Port Hills Rd in the Heathcote Valley area.

Police confirmed the woman has died and a post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

"Police inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing."

It is understood a woman and her children live at the house.