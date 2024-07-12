Kiwi violin maker Phil Whitehead had his back and neck broken when the Singapore Airlines flight he was on hit turbulence in May.
A New Zealand man who suffered a broken neck, back and other serious injuries when his flight hit extreme turbulence in May has taken his first steps in a Bangkok hospital.
Kiwi violin maker Phil Whitehead was thrown into an overhead locker before hitting the floor as the Singapore Airlines flight he was on from London to Singapore dropped 54 metres in less than one second, hurling people around the cabin.
One man died of a heart attack on the flight and dozens suffered serious spinal and head injuries.
From his hospital bed in Bangkok, Whitehead told the Herald he had just returned to his seat from the bathroom when the plane started shaking.
Whitehead’s wife is a Thai national and has been put up in a hotel close to the hospital.
“She catches a taxi here each morning to spend time with me and her mum, who is in her 80s, lives about 5-10 minutes from her hotel.”
Whitehead was expecting to return home last month but a CT scan showed the bone had not healed well and the date had been pushed to July. He has since been told he will be in hospital until late August.
Whitehead said Singapore Airlines had responded well in the aftermath.
“They seem really genuine and their representatives have been here many times to see me to say sorry and have asked what else they can do to make things right,” he said.
“They are a good airline, I would recommend them and I’d fly them again.”
