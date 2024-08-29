Justice Moore said the court has made accommodations for a full day fixture at short notice.

“There is an obvious pressing need for these matters to be determined as fast as possible,” the judge said.

A few minutes after the hearing began, Smith and Green stepped outside the court to confer with each other and take instructions.

When they returned, neither raised any issue with an interim injunction remaining in place ahead of the substantive hearing of the full injunction application in just over two weeks time.

“You’ve been able between the two of you to sensibly sort out the road forward,” Justice Moore said.

Tana’s lawyer Sharyn Green (on her feet, left) and Tim Smith, lawyer for the respondents, who include Chloe Swarbrick, appear before Justice Moore at the Auckland High Court on Thursday morning. Photo / George Block

Tana had earlier indicated a preference for they/them pronouns.

Justice Moore sought clarity on this towards the end of the hearing.

“What is the applicant’s preferred pronoun for the purposes of consistency?”

“Mrs,” replied Green.

“That’s the honorific … so her?” asked the Judge.

“Yes.”

Darleen Tana - former Green, now independent MP - at an August 20 press conference where she said she was gobsmacked to be held up as a “liar” and “not fit for purpose” by Green Party leadership. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Swarbrick was not at the hearing, but later said the party did not want to be caught up in protracted legal proceedings.

“This morning in court, under instructions from Marama Davidson and I as co-leaders, and our party governing council, Kaunihera, our lawyer agreed to defer our planned Special General Meeting until the proceedings brought by Darleen Tana are concluded, following a substantive hearing on 12 September,” Swarbrick said.

“We will, unfortunately, not be able to confirm a new date until we are confident in the appropriate conclusion of legal proceedings.

“We have been clear consistently that our approach has been to uphold our Green values. We are in Parliament to fight for people and planet, and that’s where we want our focus to be.

“However, we are dealing with the situation in front of us and will do everything we can to ensure we continue to provide full transparency as the public of this country deserve.”

Speaking to media after court proceedings wrapped up, Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March promised the party would take “full transparency.”

Asked what had changed since yesterday, he said that was the nature of such proceedings.

Menéndez March said he was confident in the processes his party had taken so far around the situation.

A new date for the meeting had not been set, he said. The date would continue to be discussed.

“We still believe the right thing for Darleen to do would be to resign. It is still our view that the way Darleen has acted make them unfit for Parliament.

“This is not of our doing, Darleen chose to take this to the court,” he said.

“As Chlöe indicated yesterday, this is a thing that is happening at a really fast pace. I want to make it clear that part of that is avoiding this going longer than it needs to be.”

Menéndez March said the party was fronting up “as often and soon as we can... pretty much as we go.”

Asked if he felt “out manoeuvred” by Darleen, he said “no.”