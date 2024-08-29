A Green Party meeting set for the weekend to decide whether Darleen Tana will be booted from the party under waka-jumping legislation won’t go ahead.
Tana sought an injunction yesterday to stop the Sunday meeting, where party members were set to decide whether to use the law to oust her, after her resignation from the party.
At a hearing before Justice Simon Moore in the Auckland High Court on Thursday, Tana’s lawyer Sharyn Green said a deal had been reached.
Tim Smith, of Thorndon Chambers, representing the respondents Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick and others, has agreed to an interim injunction ahead of a full hearing for the injunction application, set for September 12 in the same court.
Tana sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing and later declined to comment to media.
When they returned, neither raised any issue with an interim injunction remaining in place ahead of the substantive hearing of the full injunction application in just over two weeks time.
“You’ve been able between the two of you to sensibly sort out the road forward,” Justice Moore said.
Tana had earlier indicated a preference for they/them pronouns.
Justice Moore sought clarity on this towards the end of the hearing.
“What is the applicant’s preferred pronoun for the purposes of consistency?”
“Mrs,” replied Green.
“That’s the honorific … so her?” asked the Judge.
“Yes.”
Swarbrick was not at the hearing, but later said the party did not want to be caught up in protracted legal proceedings.
“This morning in court, under instructions from Marama Davidson and I as co-leaders, and our party governing council, Kaunihera, our lawyer agreed to defer our planned Special General Meeting until the proceedings brought by Darleen Tana are concluded, following a substantive hearing on 12 September,” Swarbrick said.