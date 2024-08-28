Darleen Tana saga: Greens head to court over the right to hold a meeting

Ex-Green MP Darleen Tana has filed legal proceedings against the Green Party and its leaders, seeking to stop it from holding a meeting on Sunday at which party members would decide whether or not to use the waka-jumping law to boot Tana from Parliament.
The interim injunction against the meeting is set down to be heard on Thursday morning. Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said that at this stage, Sunday’s meeting of party members had not been cancelled, meaning Tana could still be gone from Parliament relatively quickly if the meeting is held and members decide to eject their former MP.
Swarbrick said she was notified on Tuesday that Tana’s lawyers had lodged proceedings in the High Court, seeking a judicial review of her as well as fellow co-leader Marama Davidson, the Green Party and the party’s kaunihera, its governing council.
Later that day, Swarbrick was told that an application for an interim injunction had been filed in order that the Sunday meeting of the party not go ahead. The Greens will be represented by Tim Smith.
Tana did not respond to requests for comment. Their lawyer (Tana uses they/them pronouns), Sharyn Green, was not authorised to speak on Tana’s behalf and declined to comment.