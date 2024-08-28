Darleen Tana saga: Greens head to court over the right to hold a meeting

Swarbrick said she could not speak on the “specifics of the case”.

Asked whether an injunction against a political party holding a meeting would set a bad precedent, Swarbrick said “we’re in a situation where we are working through what the judicial review might come up with”.

“We are in an unprecedented situation,” Swarbrick said.

“We are in a situation where we, the Green Party, for the first time ever, have said we have a member who came on our list that we believe is not fit to be a Member of Parliament. It was unanimously recommended by our caucus for them to resign.

“We now have to grapple with the logical consequences of that.”

Tana quit the Greens after a damning report into their involvement in alleged migrant exploitation at their husband’s business. Since then, Tana has sat as an independent MP. The Greens urged Tana to quit Parliament and have been debating whether to use the law against them to force their hand.

At the party’s AGM in Christchurch in July, Swarbrick and Davidson began the waka-jumping process by writing to Tana, saying their resignation from Parliament had distorted the proportionality of the House, as required under legislation. Tana responded to the letter, arguing they did not think the law “could reasonably be invoked” against them.

Tana cited a Supreme Court ruling from a case between former Act MP Donna Awatere Huata and Act leader Richard Prebble from 2005, in which one of the justices, Peter Blanchard, noted the waka-jumping provision could not simply be triggered because an MP resigned from their party and became an independent.

“It is necessary also that there be a reasonably held view that, as [the statute puts it] ‘the member... has acted in a way that has distorted, and is likely to continue to distort, proportionality’. If it is not the actions of the member which have led to the declaration, it cannot, in my opinion, be said that the member has acted in a way that has distorted etc. A member who remains in Parliament after the Speaker has made a declaration does not by that fact alone cause the distortion,” Blanchard said.

Huata, however, lost that case, and was ejected from Parliament.

