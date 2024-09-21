Huge seas pounded the Ports of Auckland container terminal during Cyclone Drena in 1997. Scientists are modelling what a future cyclone event in Auckland would look like.
Last week, experts warned climate change added 10% more rainfall to ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, with an 80% chance of a similar-sized event within the next 50 years. Jamie Morton talks to scientists trying to model what a direct hit on Auckland would look like.
Chris Hung couldn’t quite believe what he saw unfolding outside his front door.
His home, in Greenlane’s leafy Karetu Rd, supposedly sat high enough to have been safe in a one-in-100-year Auckland flood event.
The ex-tropical cyclone might have ruined many more homes in Auckland, particularly in landslide-hit spots like Piha and Muriwai, but the city was largely spared the blow copped by the likes of Eskdale and Wairoa.
That raised the question: what if the next Gabrielle struck Auckland as squarely as the January 27 storm had?
“Auckland has had a number of near-misses,” Professor Richard Flay said, “and the question is not if we will have a direct hit, but when”.
What would a 2050 cyclone look like?
The University of Auckland engineer is among a team of scientists, working under the Resilience to Nature’s Challenges programme, who’ve been trying to understand what such an event would look like.
It’s also increasingly possible, as ocean waters slowly warm, that cyclone systems which track southward to New Zealand could retain the tropical characteristics which make them so catastrophic in the Pacific.
Those features include their famous “eye-wall vortices” - tornado-like winds that spin within the most intense part of the systems – and strong bands that feed in rain and moisture.
Flay said winds that furious could drive flooding in low-lying areas like Tāmaki Dr, rip cladding from buildings, topple high-side vehicles, knock over cellphone towers and blow trees onto power lines.
Ships in the Waitematā Harbour could break from their moorings and drift down to strike the Auckland Harbour Bridge, potentially putting it out of action for months.
Niwa meteorologist Richard Turner said insights from the modelling had already been used to inform wind speed thresholds for closing the bridge, which is now shut when gusts reach 90km/h to 100km/h.
The team has also been using the University of Auckland’s wind tunnel to simulate the effects of cyclone-strength gales flowing through the city.
So far, that’s shown how channels between the CBD’s high-rise buildings could act like funnels that’d increase a cyclone’s wind power.
As for how much rain that 2050 event could dump, Turner said scenarios had pointed to an event total of 128mm, but that was based on a “limited” number of studies, and likely an underestimate.
GNS Science social scientist Dr Sally Potter and colleagues have since been exploring the idea of “impact-based” weather warnings focused on how people would be affected themselves.
But that wasn’t easy to do.
“Forecasters have to balance describing generic impacts that might affect most people, such as ‘potential impacts to transport’, with more meaningful and specific impacts like ‘expect the Kāpiti Line train service to be cancelled at rush hour’,” Potter said.
“It’s simply not yet possible to be forecasting the impacts in real time at this level of detail across New Zealand, but our scientists are working on it.”
Eventually, though, it might be possible to send personalised warnings alerting people that their roads might be soon cut off, or that their usual travel routes might be disrupted.
“There are a lot of issues to navigate, including privacy, and I suspect that tech giants who hold a lot of that data will move down this path faster than our official government agencies.”
Right now, Potter added, it was still vital to tell people steps they could take to protect themselves before a storm hit.
For its part, Auckland Council has overhauled its emergency response planning and repaired and improved its infrastructure in the wake of last year’s storms.
Auckland Transport has also made plans to ensure it provides faster, real-time alerts about road conditions in future emergencies, and now has better planning for opening alternate public transport and road access.
But that didn’t change the fact that some 50,000 city properties which lay in the path of overland flow paths and flood plains could be affected by another one-in-100-year storm.
In Greenlane, Hung and neighbours have learned their own lesson: and have a contingency plan for the next deluge.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.