Explained: What caused Auckland’s wettest day - and where climate change fits in

Cheree Kinnear on the widespread chaos across Auckland this morning and frustrated travellers at Auckland Airport. Video / Jed Bradley

An ocean-atmosphere state primed by La Niña.

Coastal waters warmed up by marine heatwave conditions.

A warm, moisture-packed subtropical low-pressure system bearing a long band of thunderstorms, with little room to move or take on more water.

A low-level jet – notably seen in Auckland’s 2017 monster deluge - that glided just above the surface and pumped rain straight into the city.

And of course, behind it all, the increasingly influential elephant in the room that is global climate change.

Auckland’s wettest day in history was driven by what experts are calling a freak combination of elements, making it a standout event even when set against the unprecedented deluges of our last three years under La Niña.

The economic fall-out from this – which put our largest city underwater with an entire summer’s worth of rain in just one day – could well prove unprecedented for a single New Zealand weather event.

One expert suspects it’s likely to have reset the national conversation about the climate crisis upon us.

“This is a massive event that’s hit our biggest population centre ... houses and roads have been damaged and at least one person has died,” Victoria University climate scientist Professor James Renwick said.

“But we’re going to see more of these events, unless we can get on top of emissions and stop the climate from changing.”

Firefighters use ropes to help rescue residents trapped by flooding in Ranui, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The scale of last night’s downpour has surprised even meteorologists who’d been tracking the system throughout the week.

Last Sunday, forecasters were speaking of a “subtropical disturbance” that had the potential to bring rain to Northland, and perhaps to parts of Auckland, over the holiday weekend.

By Thursday, MetService was warning Aucklanders of potentially heavy rain arriving on Friday night.

Then, around the time concert-goers began making their way to Elton John’s show at Mt Smart Stadium, it became clear this wasn’t an ordinary rainmaker.

Across the city at Auckland Airport, it’d been raining steadily throughout the day, with around 70mm recorded between sunrise and early evening.

The next four hours brought totals twice that - including a whopping 71mm observed between 8pm and 9pm alone and another 60mm in the hour following – leaving the airport’s terminals flooded with shin-high water.

By 10pm, provisional totals showed it’d been Auckland’s wettest day in recorded history for a raft of locations – with 238.4mm at Motat, 260.6mm at Albany and 242mm at Mangere.

🌧 Radar time lapse of the Auckland rain since yesterday morning



🔎 Look closely at the north-to-south line of torrential rain between 5-9pm directly over the city



🔺 Normally features like this move on relatively quickly, but not in this case, which was what made it so extreme pic.twitter.com/cv3jJaKr8R — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2023

“Until now, Auckland’s wettest January was in 1986 with 206mm, but already in January 2023 we have had an extraordinary 320mm of rain at Auckland Airport,” said meteorologist Lisa Murray of MetService, which has issued its worst-event Red Warning.

“In addition, it looks like Auckland is having its wettest month ever since records began,” adding totals now topped July 1998, when 304mm fell over the month.

Even earlier on Friday, that the storm would pack this much power wasn’t apparent to Renwick as he logged on to check the latest satellite observations.

“It looked fairly like 1000 storms I’ve seen ... it wasn’t especially dramatic,” he said.

“I guess the big thing was the amount of moisture it was carrying - the air within it must have been very, very unstable.”

It was.

Niwa Weather’s Ben Noll was closely tracking the storm as a raft of elements dramatically began to converge.

What drove Auckland's deluge?



- La Niña (northerly low, blocking high)

- Precipitable water values above the 90th percentile

- Saturation through the atmospheric column

- Low level jet, convergence & convection

- Marine heatwave



All on the backdrop of a warming climate. pic.twitter.com/e4dziDQPoN — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) January 27, 2023

“It’s kind of a cliché, but this was very much a perfect storm,” said Noll, who was fielding overseas media calls into the early hours of Saturday.

“There were some indications that it was going to be bad, but it turned out to be very, very, very bad.”

One clear factor had been an area of converging northeasterly winds that created an intense rainband, and enabled convection – or the transport of heat and moisture – to develop.

“That convection then ran right across Auckland and produced extraordinary rainfall intensities,” he said.

“As this was happening, if you’d have looked from the ground right up to the jet-stream at around 250 hectopascals, there was basically no part of the atmospheric column that wasn’t completely saturated.”

But it proved to be a long band of thunderstorms - squeezed within this moisture-charged system and unable to take any more water - that unleashed torrential rain across the city.

“While you may not have heard any thunder it was the long band of thunderstorms that produced the downpours of torrential rain which exacerbation the severe situation,” Murray said.

Noll cited some other major factors.

One was that the northerly low had run up against a large blocking high to the southeast, which ultimately helped slow the system as it dumped rain over Auckland.

“The net effect of this blocking high and the low which came from the northwest produced a very long northerly flow, or what we’d call fetch, providing that deep moisture,” he said.

“But it really stymied this low’s progression and forced it to move slowly over Auckland.”

Another was a fast-flowing and unusually low-lying jet feature, positioned not far above the ground, and which funnelled in yet more warmth.

The presence of a low level jet (LLJ), or strong wind in the lower atmosphere, combined with tropical moisture help create the persistent heavy rain in the Auckland area on Friday.



This is called training.



LLJ shifts east today. Worth watching Taranaki to Coromandel, BoP & HB. pic.twitter.com/FWOHFxtv20 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

“This basically spanned maybe a couple of hundred kilometres northeast of Great Barrier Island and extended across Coromandel and Auckland last evening.”

Interestingly, Noll had seen this happen before – notably in March 2017′s “Tasman Tempest” that brought Auckland’s wettest day in nearly 60 years.

In that case, a low-level jet formed on the eastern flank of a low positioned to the northwest of Auckland, before funnelling rain directly into the city – and history likely repeated last night.

A third component were seas that had been running warmer than average for much of the last three years, but particularly now at the height of summer, amid another marine heatwave event.

That warmer water likely energised the system further as it passed over, Noll said.

“You’ve got a subtropical low coming into the New Zealand region, where oceans have been recently running as much as 4C to 6C warmer than average – not to mention that it’s also been much warmer up in the Coral Sea,” Noll said.

“I just don’t think we would have achieved these outcomes if our seas were running average or below average.”

Finally, he pointed to the two big background players hovering over the picture.

One was La La Niña, the ocean-driven system that’s been meddling with our weather and climate since the start of the decade.

It’s set up a dramatic contrast in local conditions across New Zealand – helping push parts of the South Island to the verge of drought, while making for Northland’s rainiest summer yet – but also delivered plenty of widespread rain and warmth.

Coupled with local marine heatwave conditions, its dominance has coincided with New Zealand’s two latest warmest years on record (2022, 2021); three back-to-back record warm winters (2020, 2021, 2022); our wettest year (2022); and a slew of local rainfall records.

Auckland’s wettest day (in many places): Today.

NZ’s wettest year: 2022 (inc a July five times ChCh airport’s normal)

NZ’s warmest year: 2022 (2021 before it).

Warmest winter: 2022, 2021, 2020

We’ve had La Niña around a dozen times in the last 50 years, but never like this. https://t.co/Gtp8bAbP7j — Jamie Morton (@Jamienzherald) January 27, 2023

While New Zealand has experienced La Niña around a dozen times in the last 50 years, the effects we’re seeing now are unprecedented.

That’s partly down to another giant influencer that’s now unignorable: climate change.

In just 111 years, the average temperature has risen by more than 1C.

The starkest changes have come within the last three decades, during which the pace of warming has tripled.

In particular, warming sea surface temperatures - as have been observed across the Southwest Pacific and Tasman Sea over the past seven decades – meant more water vapour.

As air warmed, its capacity to hold water increased at an average 7 per cent per 1C, and because warmer air could hold more moisture, it allowed more evaporation from the oceans.

“And when you’ve got a storm, you’re really concentrating that moist air,” Renwick said.

Put simply, under climate change, we could expect downpours to become more intense over time – and the world was still tracking toward more than 2C of temperature rise.

“When it rains, it tends to rain harder – and occasionally, you’ll get something like we saw yesterday, which I’d emphasise was still a quite an extreme event.”

Over recent years, climate scientists have been teasing out this influence in high rainfall events through what’s called climate change “attribution”.

This involved comparing models that simulated a world in which greenhouse gases hadn’t altered the climate, with models that simulated what was observed in reality.

They’ve already estimated the extreme rainfall that caused Canterbury’s flooding in 2021 was 10 to 15 per cent more intense because of human-driven climate change - with a similar-sized influence also observed in that year’s Westport disaster.

“I’m absolutely sure that with this event, there’ll be a climate change contribution that means we otherwise wouldn’t have had as much rain,” Renwick said.

He expected the deluge would prompt new discussions among civil engineers over the state of our infrastructure.

According to New Zealand’s most recent risk assessment, 72,065 people live in areas exposed to once-a-century coastal inundation flood risk, while about 675,500 live in areas prone to inland flooding.

Showers dotted around #Auckland at the moment, some heavy ones west of the city.



Stay safe, we're not out of this yet. Heavy rain returns tomorrow. @AucklandCDEM pic.twitter.com/PoFp4phJUI — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2023

But those figures are almost certainly underestimates.

One major new sea level rise study found that, in vast swathes of our coastline, one-in-100-year extreme flooding could become an annual occurrence within two decades.

Last year, the Government released its first climate change adaptation plan, packed with more than 120 actions to be carried out within six years.

The disaster may have also changed the paradigm for our insurers, which paid out a record-high $335.58 million for extreme weather claims.

Some have already introduced risk-based pricing for properties vulnerable to flooding, with one expert recently warning policy-holders in seaside areas at risk of one-in-100-year flood events could lose cover within their lifetime – perhaps even in the next 10 years.

Considering one estimate of the current rateable value of exposed residential property, $17 billion worth of homes could be at risk.

More generally, Renwick hoped this event would shift our national discussion on climate change.

“I know from experience that extreme weather events happen, then a month passes, the sun’s shining, and people tend to forget pretty quickly,” he said.

“I’d like to think that this storm will help to change the conversation.”