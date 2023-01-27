In pictures: Dramatic images of Auckland’s big flood

A resident is rescued from Ranui's Urlich Drive during tonight's flooding in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A body was found, there were dramatic rescues, homes and roads were inundated, people left stranded across Auckland and Elton John’s concert canned - again - after flooding tonight across the city described by Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood as “the worst he’s ever seen”.

Late tonight mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of local emergency in the Auckland region, some time after pleas from Auckland councillors and National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

His decision reflected “the extent of damage, displacement and disruption” caused by the weather event, Brown said.

A car was been trapped in flooding on Auckland's Northern Motorway as rising water brought traffic going in both directions to a standstill tonight. Photo / Supplied

In potentially the most serious incident, police were told just before 7.25pm that a body had been seen by a member of the public near Target Rd, Wairau Valley.

Brown confirmed the body was found in floodwaters.

Auckland International Airport was also closed due to flooding.

Flooding at Auckland International Airport tonight. Photo / Supplied

A warning over the rain in the city has been extended to 3am by MetService.

West Auckland MP and deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni urged people who have evacuated their homes to go to St Leonard’s School in Kelston.

“There is an evacuation centre open here for whanau who dont have anywhere else to go that have had to evacuate their homes,” she said.

A bus stuck in flood water on Auckland's Great North Rd tonight. Photo / Supplied

There were reports some parts of the region have received a summer’s worth of rain in a few hours, Auckland Emergency Management’s duty controller Andrew Clark.

“That has resulted in significant flooding.”

Residents at French Bay in Auckland watch on after a slip damaged the Coastguard building. Photo / Meg Liptrot

Queen St turned into a waterway by tonight's flooding, with water washing near business entrances. Photo / Cherie Howie

Stunned residents and visitors across the city posted photos and videos of dramatic scenes tonight, including flooded supermarkets and airport terminals, and rescues from homes and vehicles.

Young people on surfboards take advantage of the floodwaters in Grey Lynn this evening. Photo / Supplied

Some even kept their sense of humour, despite the dire situation.

“Happy holidays Auckland”, tweeted one, noting the region’s now wrecked long anniversary weekend.