Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Climate change: What scientists just learned about NZ’s future cyclone risk

Jamie Morton
By
3 mins to read
An average one system tracks within 550km of New Zealand each November-to-April cyclone season, usually around February and March. Photo / JMA

An average one system tracks within 550km of New Zealand each November-to-April cyclone season, usually around February and March. Photo / JMA

They’re the ultimate storm system, bringing torrential rain and winds powerful enough to cause millions of dollars of damage.

Now, a Niwa-led study has strengthened scientists’ expectations that tomorrow’s tropical cyclones will be even more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand