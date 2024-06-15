Police, Coastguard and Surf lifesaving search the Whanganui River. Photo / Bevan Conley

The body of a man has been located by police during the search of the Whanganui River.

Police say they received reports of a man failing to surface at around 8.20am yesterday morning.

This afternoon, police said the dive squad team located his body around 2pm.

Police say they have confirmed the identity of the man and are now notifying next-of-kin.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

A rāhui remains in place over the Whanganui River from the walk bridge at Ūpokongaro to the Mouth of the Whanganui River at the Sea.

Iwi ask that locals refrain from recreational activity and food gathering over a three-day period.