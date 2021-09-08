Crown Range Rd in Otago closed after serious motorcycle crash

The Crown Range Rd is closed after a serious motorcycle crash this morning.
Police were called to the crash, near the Cardona Village around 10.40am.
A police spokesperson said the road is likely to remain closed for several hours while emergency services remain at the scene.
Read More
- One dead after two-vehicle crash in Manawatū overnight - NZ Herald
- Horror Auckland crash: Two dead after car crashes into power pole in Henderson - NZ Herald
- Henderson double fatal: Family reeling after 'heartbreaking' crash claims two members - NZ Hera...
- Wedding helicopter crash: Injured photographer takes first steps three months after accident - ...
"The Serious Crash Unit is attending. An update will be provided when available."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A St John spokesman directed all queries about any injuries to police.