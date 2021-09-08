Crown Range Rd in Otago closed after serious motorcycle crash

The Crown Range Rd is closed following a serious crash earlier this morning. The road is pictured after heavy snowfall earlier this year. Photo / George Heard

The Crown Range Rd is closed after a serious motorcycle crash this morning.

Police were called to the crash, near the Cardona Village around 10.40am.

A police spokesperson said the road is likely to remain closed for several hours while emergency services remain at the scene.

"The Serious Crash Unit is attending. An update will be provided when available."

A St John spokesman directed all queries about any injuries to police.