He also indicated the woman, who has name suppression, would likely apply for electronic bail when her case is called again next week.

The court heard she had earlier been held at the Mason Clinic but her condition had improved.

Judge Sinclair ordered that an insanity report be prepared and remanded the woman in custody until the next hearing on October 15.

She continued the woman’s name suppression and the contents of the police summary of facts.

Addressing the judge, the woman said, “Thank you very much, thank you”, before kissing her hands in a prayer-like gesture.

The CPMIP convenes every fortnight at Auckland District Court to assess the mental health of defendants and determine their fitness to stand trial.

“The CPMIP protects the mentally ill from the harsh realities of ordinary criminal courts, providing a safer environment attuned to their needs,” the District Courts website says.

“The court handles cases involving defendants with severe mental health issues, such as delusions and hallucinations, ensuring they receive appropriate care and support.”

Police working to determine cause of death

In August, the Herald reported that weeks after the baby’s autopsy had been completed, police were still trying to establish the cause of death, including whether or not the infant was born alive.

Officers were also attempting to locate medical records and details of any pregnancy scans, the Herald understands.

On the morning of July 1, a newborn baby was found dead in a wheelie bin outside a property on Renall St, Freemans Bay.

The defendant was arrested and brought before the court.

The woman’s partner was also living at the address where the baby was found, the Herald understands.

When questioned about ongoing uncertainty about the baby’s cause of death, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were awaiting final pathology results “in this very tragic case”.

“This is very detailed work and we expect that this will take some time to complete. A woman remains before the court after being charged at the time.

“Police are mindful that this case is before the court, including suppression of facts in this case, so we are limited in further comment at this point.”

The autopsy was conducted in early July and Beard cautioned the public at that time to “avoid speculation” on what had occurred.

Woman supported in court by family members

On the woman’s appearance at Auckland District Court on July 31, Judge Sinclair granted continued suppression of the woman’s name and the summary of facts until October 15, when arguments could be heard in full. Bail was not sought.

The defendant attended court via video link and was supported in the courtroom by her aunt and father.

Police on the scene after the body of a newborn baby was found inside a wheelie bin outside an address in Freemans Bay in July. Photo / Dean Purcell

Speaking on the day of the baby’s discovery, Beard said “there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs”.

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed.”

He asked those in the community with information or CCTV footage that could assist to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the discovery of the baby was a "very tragic case”. Photo / Dean Purcell

Grim history of similar cases

In 2021, a baby girl was found dead at a recycling plant in Onehunga.

The mother was never found.

“This baby girl is lying in a mortuary with no name and no one to give her the funeral she deserves so she can be laid to rest,” Beard said in relation to the case.

Also in 2021, another dead baby was found in a rubbish bin at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

At the time, a source told the Herald the infant was found in a toilet bin.

It was understood the mother had been taken to hospital by family members shortly before the baby was born.

Police charged a woman, who later pleaded guilty to concealing the dead body of a child.

In a more recent case, a dead newborn baby was discovered in Auckland’s Albert Park in late August.

A 36-year-old woman was charged with concealing the dead body of a child. She appeared in the Auckland District Court and was given bail without plea.

On August 27, she was back before the court and pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury. The hearing was adjourned until November 5 for a case review hearing and for further discussions around name suppression.

Additional reporting Tom Dillane

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.