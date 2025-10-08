When questioned about ongoing uncertainty about the baby’s cause of death, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were awaiting final pathology results “in this very tragic case”.
“This is very detailed work and we expect that this will take some time to complete. A woman remains before the court after being charged at the time.
“Police are mindful that this case is before the court, including suppression of facts in this case, so we are limited in further comment at this point.”
The autopsy was conducted in early July and Beard cautioned the public at that time to “avoid speculation” on what had occurred.
Woman supported in court by family members
On the woman’s appearance at Auckland District Court on July 31, Judge Sinclair granted continued suppression of the woman’s name and the summary of facts until October 15, when arguments could be heard in full. Bail was not sought.
The defendant attended court via video link and was supported in the courtroom by her aunt and father.
On August 27, she was back before the court and pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury. The hearing was adjourned until November 5 for a case review hearing and for further discussions around name suppression.
Additional reporting Tom Dillane
