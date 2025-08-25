Advertisement
Freemans Bay wheelie bin baby death: Police remain uncertain of cause of death post-autopsy

Tom Dillane
By
Reporter/Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Renall St in the Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay has been cordoned off by police after an incident on private property. Video / Carson Bluck

Weeks after the autopsy of a baby found in an Auckland wheelie bin, police are still trying to establish the cause of death - including whether or not the infant was born alive.

Officers are also attempting to locate medical records and details of any pregnancy scans, the Herald

