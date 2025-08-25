That woman’s partner was also living at the address the baby was found, the Herald understands.

When questioned about ongoing uncertainty about the baby’s cause of death, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were still awaiting final pathology results “in this very tragic case”.

“This is very detailed work and we expect that this will take some time to complete. A woman remains before the court after being charged at the time.

“Police are mindful that this case is before the Court, including suppression of facts in this case, so we are limited in further comment at this point.”

The autopsy was conducted in early July, and Beard cautioned the public at that time to “avoid speculation” on what had occurred.

On the woman’s appearance at Auckland District Court on July 31, Judge Pippa Sinclair granted continued suppression of the woman’s name and the summary of facts until October 15, when arguments could be heard in full. Bail was not sought.

The defendant attended court via video link and was supported in the courtroom by her aunt and father.

Police on the scene after a newborn baby was found inside a wheelie bin outside an address in Renall St, Freemans Bay. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

Speaking on the day of the baby’s discovery, Beard said “there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs”.

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed.”

He asked those in the community with information or CCTV footage that could assist to get in touch.

Police are still on scene after a newborn baby was found inside a wheelie bin outside an address in Renall St Ponsonby this morning, 02 July 2025 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

Grim history of similar cases

In 2021, a baby girl was found dead at a recycling plant in Onehunga.

The mother was never found.

“This baby girl is lying in a mortuary with no name and no one to give her the funeral she deserves so she can be laid to rest,” Beard said in relation to the case.

Also in 2021, another dead baby was found in a rubbish bin at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

At the time, a source told the Herald the infant was found in a toilet bin.

It is understood that the mother had been taken to hospital by family members shortly before the baby was born.

Police charged a woman, who later pleaded guilty to concealing the dead body of a child.

In a much more recent case, a dead newborn baby was discovered in Auckland’s Albert Park last weekend.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with concealing the dead body of a child. She appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday and has been given bail without plea.

The charge document alleges the offence took place on Saturday. The baby’s body was found on Sunday morning.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, is due to reappear in court on August 27.

