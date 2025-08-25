The autopsy was conducted in early July, and Beard cautioned the public at that time to “avoid speculation” on what had occurred.
On the woman’s appearance at Auckland District Court on July 31, Judge Pippa Sinclair granted continued suppression of the woman’s name and the summary of facts until October 15, when arguments could be heard in full. Bail was not sought.
The defendant attended court via video link and was supported in the courtroom by her aunt and father.
Speaking on the day of the baby’s discovery, Beard said “there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs”.
“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.
“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed.”
He asked those in the community with information or CCTV footage that could assist to get in touch.