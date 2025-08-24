Mathews said a post-mortem would take place today to determine the next steps in the investigation.
Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.
Police earlier said a council worker found the body at the inner-city park yesterday morning.
“Sadly, when examined, there were no signs of life,” Matthews said.
Police conducted a scene examination and spoke to a person believed to be the baby’s mother.
Auckland Council confirmed a park maintenance contractor found the baby’s body.
“We are aware of this incident and the matter is currently with police for investigation,” a council spokesperson said.
The infrastructure company supplying park workers for the council, Ventia, declined to comment.
Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said she was shocked and saddened by the discovery and had made inquiries with staff regarding the next steps.
“This is extremely distressing and my thoughts go to all concerned,”
“Our contractors reported this to police and this is now within their hands - both council staff and me personally have been in contact with the contractor to ensure they have the support they need.”
