The body of a newborn baby was found in Albert Park, in central Auckland, on the morning of August 24, 2025 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

A woman has been charged following the discovery of a dead newborn baby in Albert Park yesterday morning.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with concealing the dead body of a child and will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said Police were called to the scene at about 7am on Sunday after a park worker discovered the infant.

“This investigation remains ongoing and Police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and we understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear.”