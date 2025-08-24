Advertisement
Woman charged after newborn baby’s body found in Albert Park, Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The body of a newborn baby was found in Albert Park, in central Auckland, on the morning of August 24, 2025 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

A woman has been charged following the discovery of a dead newborn baby in Albert Park yesterday morning.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with concealing the dead body of a child and will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said Police

