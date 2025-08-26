The woman, who has interim name suppression and was granted bail without plea earlier this week, entered a not guilty plea and elected a trial by jury when she appeared before Judge Simon Lance this morning.

The defendant wore blue jeans and a grey woollen top. She clasped her hands nervously in front of her as she stood in the dock.

At one point during the hearing, she broke down in tears.

Several of the woman’s supporters were in the public gallery during her appearance.

Judge Lance adjourned today’s hearing until November 5 for a case review hearing and for further discussions around name suppression.

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “It gives everybody, particularly in a case like this, a bit more time. On that day we will revisit interim suppression of name which I will continue until then.”

The woman looked at the judge and nodded as he spoke to her. She then left the dock and was accompanied out of the courtroom by her supporters.

Earlier, Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police were called to Albert Park in central Auckland about 7am on Sunday after a park worker discovered the infant.

“This investigation remains ongoing and police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and we understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear.”

Matthews said a post-mortem investigation was due to take place on Monday.

Police were not looking for anyone else.

Police conducted a scene examination and spoke to a person believed to be the baby’s mother.

Auckland Council confirmed a park maintenance contractor found the baby’s body.

“We are aware of this incident and the matter is currently with police for investigation,” a council spokesperson said.

The infrastructure company supplying park workers for the council, Ventia, declined to comment.

The body of a newborn baby was found in Albert Park, in central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said she was shocked and saddened by the discovery and had made inquiries with staff regarding the next steps.

“This is extremely distressing and my thoughts go to all concerned.

“Our contractors reported this to police and this is now within their hands - both council staff and me personally have been in contact with the contractor to ensure they have the support they need.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.