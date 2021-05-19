Former employee of Scots College accused of fraud facing new charges

Scots College is a private school in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression has lapsed for a former employee of Wellington's Scots College accused of fraud.

Andi Ross appeared at the Wellington District court today, where it was revealed the 40-year-old is also facing new charges.

Ross previously pleaded not guilty to 35 charges, including using forged documents, accessing a computer system for dishonesty, and obtaining by deception.

The charges, which date back to 2019, include allegedly using a forged Southern Cross Healthcare invoice to defraud Scots College.

Today the court heard Ross is facing new similar charges, allegedly committed with a subsequent employer amounting to about $30,000.

He has been remanded on bail and will reappear at the Wellington District Court in June.