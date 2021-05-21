Website of the Year

Americans in New Zealand talk about life in the aftermath of Trump and Covid

10 minutes to read
American expats Dr Judy Melinek and T.J. Mitchell. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Eleanor Black

Not long after leaving managed isolation, American immigrants Dr Judy Melinek and T.J. Mitchell attended a rugby game at Wellington's Cake Tin, a venue with a capacity of 34,500 people.

"It was fantastic but at

