Wairarapa residents warned about man asking for petrol money

A man has been knocking on doors of properties across the Wairarapa region claiming he left his wallet at home and run out of petrol. Photo / File

Wairarapa residents are being told not to hand over money to a man claiming he has left his wallet at home and run out of petrol.

Wairarapa Community Services manager Sergeant Steve Cameron said police have been made aware of several people being approached recently by a man asking for petrol money.

"The man has knocked on doors of properties across the Wairarapa region, claiming that he lives in Wellington but has left his wallet at home and has run out of petrol.



"The man asks to borrow $20 or $30 and commits to paying it back."

But Cameron said people who have given the man money have in fact not been paid back as promised.

Police believe the same man has also approached people in public areas such as playgrounds or parks, with similar requests.



The man is described as being in his late 50s and drives a grey station wagon.



Police are asking Wairarapa residents to be aware of this offending and to not hand over any money if approached.



"We are also requesting that our community share this information with their elderly family members, friends and neighbours, who may not have access to media or social media," Cameron said

Anyone who is approached and has concerns for their safety should contact police immediately, Cameron said.