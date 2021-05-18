Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Transmission Gully's environmental performance goes from bad to worse

5 minutes to read
Transmission Gully under construction in November 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transmission Gully under construction in November 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

The number of consent breaches, failures/incidents, and unconsented activities at the troubled Transmission Gully site has ballooned to 223 incidents, with a further 44 still under investigation.

Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC), the regulator, says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.