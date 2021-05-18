Person dies after crash between car and pedestrian on State Highway 2 in Wellington

Police are at a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian in Wellington. Photo / File

A person has died following a crash between a car and a pedestrian in the Lower Hutt suburb of Belmont.

The incident occurred on State Highway 2, Western Hutt Road near Grounsell Crescent.

The person died at the scene.

Police were called to the incident just before 10pm on Tuesday.

State Highway 2 was closed in both directions after the crash and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Police have also attended a single-car crash in Ardmore after a car crashed into a drain.

Police were called to Papakura-Clevedon Road just before 10pm.

Police confirmed three people were injured, two in moderate conditions and one serious.

Papakura-Clevedon Road in Ardmore is currently blocked but is expected to reopen within the next hour.