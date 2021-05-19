Covid 19 coronavirus: Death of New Zealander after vaccine reported, no direct link established

Focus Live: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives vaccine update

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

Newshub is reporting that Dr Tim Hanlon, group manager of post event for the Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme, confirmed a death had been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

"The report was made to CARM because the person had recently received their Covid-19 vaccination," he told Newshub.

"The information provided was strongly suggestive to CARM and Medsafe that the death was unrelated to vaccination."

He said it was the fourth death reported to CARM. Three earlier fatalities had been assessed by CARM as being unrelated to the vaccination.

"Due to the sudden nature of the death it has been referred to the Coroner's Office and we await their determination," he said.

$1.4 billion vaxx fund

At today's 1pm update, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said a $1.4 billion vaccination fund over two years will ensure vaccines are free for every New Zealander.

He confirmed what director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has already revealed: almost $1 billion has been set aside to buy vaccines, which is yet to be exhausted.

If every Kiwi was fully vaccinated once, all the funding is spent, no vaccine supply is kept in reserve and the money provided for COVAX is comparatively negligible, it works out to cost about $190 a head.

Of the rest of the fund, Hipkins said $66.3 million is for specialist vaccine equipment, including storage facilities and transport, while the remaining $356.9 million is for technology to support the roll-out, funding for DHBs, Medsafe support, and for community immunisation centres.

"In addition to the $1.4 billion, $30 million has gone into vaccine research and the potential for domestic manufacturing, and $75 million for Official Development Assistance funding to support Pacific and global vaccine access," Hipkins said.

"We're closely monitoring the programme to ensure it's as effective and efficient as it can be and so we can prepare to support annual immunisation programmes in future to maintain the ground we have gained."

Six new Covid cases in MIQ

There were six new Covid cases in managed isolation to report today and none in the community.

One of the new cases in MIQ flew in from India on May 14 and tested positive to Covid on their day three routine testing, while two others flew in from Qatar on May 14 and 15 and tested positive on days two and three of their MIQ stay. The other three MIQ cases arrived from Bahrain, Turkey and Maldives and tested positive on their day 0 routine testing.

About 14,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, and the latest numbers continue to track ahead of the delivery target, Hipkins said.

He said the 500,000 doses mark will be reached in the next 48 hours.

There will also be an update on Covid-19 test results from wastewater in the Wellington region issued later this afternoon.

Hipkins said 5358 people had completed the vaccination training programme so far.

Yesterday Auditor-General John Ryan released a report into the vaccination rollout, saying that a "significant scale-up" is needed if the Government is to hit its vaccination goals.

And even if everything ran according to plan, the goal would only just be achieved.

‌

Last week the rollout was ahead of the delivery target, with just over 120,000 people having had two vaccines doses.

But the real challenge will come when larger supplies of the Pfizer vaccine arrive from July.

"I am not yet confident that all the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the programme to ramp up to the level required over the second half of 2021," Ryan said.

It comes as a vaccination centre in Ōtara says it may have to cut the number of days it operates unless it urgently gets more vaccinators.

Ryan noted there were "significant risks" around the number of vaccinators, the distribution model to ensure doses were delivered to the right place and at the right time, and ensuring that Māori, Pasifika, people with disabilities, and hard-to-reach communities were vaccinated.

Hipkins responded by saying it was an ambitious rollout, and he was confident but nervous about it.

"We are going to be pulling out all the stops to make sure that everybody can have a vaccine by the end of the year."

This year's Budget isn't expected to set aside any funding for a purpose-built facility for a future pandemic or similar emergency event.

Health experts have long pushed for Such a facility at the Air Force site in Ohakea, which could provide separate rooms and bathrooms with good ventilation, as well as move the risk away from more densely-populated centres.

Hipkins has previously said that the Government was seriously considering one, but the Herald understands Cabinet discussions are ongoing.

The remainder of the Government's $62 billion Covid response and recovery fund (CRRF) could be used if there's another outbreak and subsequent lockdown, which would require more wage subsidies or business support.

But much of what remains in the fund will be allocated for recovery - such as to boost housing supply and infrastructure - rather than for response purposes.

That's because the foreseeable future needs for vaccines, testing kits and PPE supplies have been accounted for in funding announced in December last year.

Tomorrow's Budget will reveal how much is left in the CRRF, which was boosted by $50b in last year's Budget to a total of $62b - or 21 per cent of GDP.

In February the Government said $10.2b was left, but it has since been bolstered by the $926 million that had been previously allocated which ministers no longer expected to spend.

The fund has also been drained by the $3.8b housing fund, announced in March, to acquire more land and develop infrastructure - including roads and pipes to homes - so more houses can be built.

The Covid kitty is not expected to be boosted in Budget 2021, but the Government can always borrow more money if it runs out.