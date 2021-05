The crash happened just before 1pm. Photo / File

One person has died and another two people have serious injuries following a crash on State Highway 1 near Foxton.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 1pm this afternoon, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and the road has now reopened in both directions.

Police confirmed one person has died and another two people suffered serious injuries in the crash.